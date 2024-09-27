Heavy rainfall over the last 24 hours across the country has led to localised river and surface water flooding across central England, Yorkshire and the North East.

The current outlook indicates ongoing, minor river flooding is expected across Yorkshire as well as in Northamptonshire, Cambridgeshire, Worcestershire, Bedfordshire and Gloucestershire.

There are currently three flood warnings in Yorkshire and 12 flood alerts, showing flooding is possible.

The flood warnings that are in place in Yorkshire are centred around the River Ouse at Naburn Lock, at York riverside properties and at York in St George's Field and Queen's Staith.

The heavy rain and thunderstorms have led to around 650 properties being flooded across England

However, the Environment Agency estimates that at least 8,200 have been protected.

Environment Agency teams have said they are out on the ground putting up flood defences, clearing blockages and supporting local authorities in their response work.

Kate Marks, Flood Duty Manager at the Environment Agency, said: “Following heavy rainfall across the country overnight, there has been localised river and surface water flooding across central England, Yorkshire and the North East. Further, minor river flooding impacts are also possible in these areas today and into Saturday.

“Environment Agency teams continue to be out on the ground, supporting local authorities in responding to surface water flooding. We urge people to plan their journeys carefully, follow the advice of local emergency services on the roads and not to drive through flood water – it is often deeper than it looks and just 30cm of flowing water is enough to float your car.”

This week the Flooding Minister has visited communities in Dunstable and Leighton Buzzard to hear more about the impacts earlier this week. On Wednesday, the Environment Secretary visited Northamptonshire on Wednesday (Sept 25), to receive a briefing on their response and the actions taken to protect communities locally.

Floods Minister Emma Hardy said: “I know firsthand how devastating flooding can be and my thoughts go out to those residents and businesses affected across the country.

