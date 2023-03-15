News you can trust since 1754
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
4 hours ago Met Office issues fresh warning for rain after days of snow and ice
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Martin Lewis gives his verdict
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Living standards to fall by 6% - OBR
1 hour ago Budget 2023: Free childcare for under 5s explained
2 hours ago Key announcements from Chancellor Jeremy Hunt’s Spring Budget 2023
3 hours ago Hosepipe bans brewing around the UK after a dry winter

Flooding in Yorkshire: Yellow weather warning for rain issued in areas of Yorkshire - here is when the rain and potential flood will occur and the worst areas affected

A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across parts of Yorkshire with the potential risk of flooding.

Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 15th Mar 2023, 13:14 GMT

Persistent rain, which will be especially heavy across southwest facing hills and is likely to cause some difficult travel conditions. The spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer this week.

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to set in during Wednesday (March 15) evening, turning particularly heavy and persistent overnight especially over southwest facing hills. 40-70 mm is likely quite widely, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100 mm of rain.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

“The rain will be coupled with generally windy conditions which is likely to further reduce visibility from spray. Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday (March 16) afternoon.”

Most Popular
A man uses a bag for shelter as he crosses the road. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
A man uses a bag for shelter as he crosses the road. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)
A man uses a bag for shelter as he crosses the road. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

When and where the heaviest rain hit in Yorkshire?

The worst of the rain and possible flooding will take place on Thursday, March 16 from 12am to 3pm.

The worst areas in Yorkshire hit by the rain and possible flooding will be Bradford and Huddersfield, as they have been issued with a yellow weather warning.

Rain will continue on Thursday for most of the morning and afternoon, mostly affecting western upslopes, with winds strengthening through the day. Rain will become patchier and more isolated into the evening.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Friday, March 17, is set to be brighter with lighter winds and showers expected through the afternoon. Further wet and windy weather continues on Saturday, with Sunday currently looking dry and cloudy.

YorkshireMet OfficeBradfordHuddersfield