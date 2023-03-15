A yellow weather warning has been issued by the Met Office for rain across parts of Yorkshire with the potential risk of flooding.

Persistent rain, which will be especially heavy across southwest facing hills and is likely to cause some difficult travel conditions. The spray and flooding on roads may make journey times longer this week.

The Met Office said: “Rain is expected to set in during Wednesday (March 15) evening, turning particularly heavy and persistent overnight especially over southwest facing hills. 40-70 mm is likely quite widely, with the wettest spots possibly seeing in excess of 100 mm of rain.

“The rain will be coupled with generally windy conditions which is likely to further reduce visibility from spray. Conditions will slowly improve through Thursday (March 16) afternoon.”

A man uses a bag for shelter as he crosses the road. (Pic credit: Leon Neal / Getty Images)

When and where the heaviest rain hit in Yorkshire?

The worst of the rain and possible flooding will take place on Thursday, March 16 from 12am to 3pm.

The worst areas in Yorkshire hit by the rain and possible flooding will be Bradford and Huddersfield, as they have been issued with a yellow weather warning.

Rain will continue on Thursday for most of the morning and afternoon, mostly affecting western upslopes, with winds strengthening through the day. Rain will become patchier and more isolated into the evening.

