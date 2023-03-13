The Met Office has issued another yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of Yorkshire - here are the areas most affected and the dates snow and ice is expected.

This week has been described as ‘unsettled, with strong winds, rain and some snow’ and the rain that falls during the day today (Monday, March 13) is expected to increasingly turn to sleet and snow in the evening. This weather will clear southwards in the early hours of the morning and widespread frost and icy patches are set to develop with a minimum temperature of -3C.

According to the Met Office, it will be a very cold but sunny start tomorrow morning (March 14) with frost and icy surfaces and the occasional snowy showers are possible from late morning with brisk winds, which will fade early evening ahead of another cold night.

The weather service described the outlook for Wednesday, March 15 to Friday, March 17: “Bright and frosty Wednesday morning, then cloud increasing, with snow during the evening, turning to rain overnight. Thursday and Friday [will be] mild with further spells of rain.”

A dog walker in Beeston, Leeds after heavy snowfall hit Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

What to expect in Yorkshire on Monday and Tuesday this week?

Rain, sleet and snow followed by ice is likely to cause some impacts to travel.

The following may occur over the next two days:

- Some roads and railways are likely to be affected with longer journey times by road, bus and train services

- Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces

- Possibly some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths

The Met Office said: “An area of rain will turn to sleet and snow from the north, initially over Scotland, and then over northern England during Monday evening. Accumulating snow will mostly be above 200-300 m, but possibly to lower levels in Scotland for a time, with 2-5 cm in places. Sleet and snow clearing southeastwards overnight into Tuesday, with temperatures then falling and ice forming, particularly on untreated surfaces.”

Where in Yorkshire might snow and ice hit this week?

The weather alert issued for snow and ice across the region will remain in place between 5pm today until 10am tomorrow morning.