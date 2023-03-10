The Met Office has now issued a yellow weather warning for snow and ice across parts of Yorkshire following the Arctic blast which has caused disruption - here are the dates and areas most affected.

The heavy snow we have experienced in the last few days have resulted in school closures, train delays and cancellations and flight disruptions.

Thousands of properties have even had power cuts and major road closures.

Wintry conditions will slowly be easing across most parts of the UK over the weekend, the Met Office states, but in turn colder conditions for many across the country is likely in the early part of next week.

Dog walkers in Leeds after heavy snowfall hit Yorkshire overnight. (Pic credit: Tony Johnson)

The low-pressure system, named Storm Larisa, has moved across many parts of England and has brought with it significant snowfall to some parts. The weather service said: “Larisa is now gradually pulling away into northern Europe encouraging a feed of colder air and clearer conditions across many areas of the UK by late on Friday (March 10).

“However, these clear skies will bring further wintry hazards with widespread frost and ice occurring with sub-zero temperatures.”

Chief forecaster at the Met Office explains the weather outlook for the weekend: “The worst of the snowfall in England is over for now, but further weather warnings will be in force to cover the further hazards brought by frost and ice.

“During the early hours of Saturday (March 11) a weather front will bring warmer air in from the South West to extend across most parts of the UK during Sunday (March 12). As we have seen over the last few days, the influence of this warm and moist air from the South West will bump into the cold air bringing a risk of further snowfall on the leading edge for a time. However, it will also bring heavy rainfall for many as it moves across the UK.

“This could bring transient snow for an hour or two to areas like Northern Ireland and North Wales before extending into the higher elevations of northern England and Scotland.”

Ice is likely to be a hazard in areas of Yorkshire where snow has fallen overnight today (March 10), as a result, parts of the region have been issued with a yellow weather warning for ice.

Some injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may occur and possibly some icy patches on some untreated roads, pavements and cycle paths may cause further hazards.

Parts of Yorkshire have been issued with another yellow weather warning for snow and ice on Saturday and Sunday. In the evening of Saturday and into Sunday further snowfall has the potential to cause disruption including possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers. People can also expect possible delays or cancellations to air travel, bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times are possible.

Untreated pavements and cycle paths may also be impassable, a likelihood of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces may be possible and there is a small chance that power cuts will occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage may be affected.

Which areas in Yorkshire will be affected by snow and ice?

There are various areas in the region issued with a yellow weather warning for ice for this evening (March 10), these areas are: Leeds, York, Bradford, Sheffield, Wakefield, Hull, Ripon, Halifax and Harrogate. This is expected to last until 10am on Saturday.

Two yellow weather warnings, one for ice and another for snow and ice, have been issued on Saturday for all of these areas except for Hull, which has one yellow weather warning for ice. The ice alert is expected to last until 10am and the snow and ice alert is expected to last from 3pm on Saturday until 6am on Sunday.