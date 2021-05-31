Revellers in Scarborough enjoying the sun on Sunday (May 30)

Yorkshire families are in for a week of sunshine as they enjoy the first school holidays since the latest easing of lockdown restrictions.

The week starts with a sunny, dry, and mostly cloudless bank holiday Monday, with temperatures forecast to rise to 23C by The Met Office.

Those planning a trip to the seaside should take note that it may feel a little cooler there, with lingering cloud expected to stick around the Yorkshire coast.

Tuesday looks like it will be fine, dry, and even hotter than Monday, with highs of 24C predicted. Again, in-land locations are likely to be warmer than coastal areas.

Wednesday, Thursday, and Friday are also expected to be warm and mostly dry, with plenty of sunny spells - although conditions will get breezier towards the end of the week.

It's worth taking an umbrella with you on Thursday and Friday too, as there is a chance of showers in some parts of the region.

Mixed conditions are forecast for the weekend, depending on location.

There will be a good deal of warm weather and sun around, although cloud and outbreaks of rain are expected in some parts of Yorkshire.