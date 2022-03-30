Snow falling in Harrogate (Pic: Ernesto Rogata)

Harrogate weather: Pictures show snow storm which hits Yorkshire right after beautiful weather

A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued for Yorkshire - and looking at these pictures you can see why.

By Jonathan Pritchard
Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 5:59 pm
Updated Wednesday, 30th March 2022, 6:00 pm

It's been a matter of hours since we were all enjoying the warm spring sunshine and looking forward to the warm weather coming our way - and now look at it.

In typical Yorkshire weather style, it's now started snowing.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning for ice from 8pm on Wednesday (March 30) until 10am on Thursday (Mar 31).

Hail and snow could cause icy surfaces in much of Yorkshire, the Met Office warned, with travel disruption possible.

The weather warning covers the Yorkshire coast, as well as Leeds, Wakefield, Bradford, Ripon, Huddersfield, Sheffield, York, much of north Yorkshire, and the areas north of Hull.

But on Wednesday afternoon, much of Harrogate and north Leeds were already covered by a thick blanket of snow, as these pictures taken by Ernesto Rogata show.

Take a look through this gallery of images showing just how quickly the seasons can change here in Yorkshire.

All images by Ernesto Rogata.

1. Snowy stray

A person making their way across the Stray in Harrogate in thick snow.

Photo: Ernesto Rogata

2. Daffodils

The daffodils are out, but there is snow on the ground too!

Photo: Ernesto Rogata

3. Blanket

The snow blanketed Harrogate on Wednesday afternoon.

Photo: Ernesto Rogata

4. Not long

It didn't take long for the town to be painted white by the snow storm

Photo: Ernesto Rogata

