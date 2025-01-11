Snow covers Hawes in the Yorkshire Dales National Park. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

That altitude is a contributory factor to Hawes having, according to weather forecasting firm Meteoblue, an average of eight “snow days” in both January and February and almost six more in March.

Whereas the North Yorkshire county town of Northallerton, just over 30 miles to Hawes’ east, in January usually averages about 64mm of rainfall, typically spread across 18 days, the Yorkshire Dales market town averages around 118mm for the month, over 22 days.

Despite the hard winters, the town and surrounding area have become synonymous with the dairy industry, which led to the development of buildings such as St Margaret’s Church to serve the agricultural workers.

The Victorian Gothic church was built with stone quarried on top of nearby Snaizeholme Fell and carried on a sledge to the site.

The landmark building replaced a chapel of ease that had served Hawes since 1480.