Heavy snow forecast across Yorkshire on Monday morning in freezing weather blast

Have your say

Heavy snow has been predicted across several parts of Yorkshire on Monday morning.

Heavy snow forecast for Leeds on Monday morning, as well as Sheffield, York, Skipton, Bradford and Ripon.

Heavy snow is set to fall across Yorkshire on Monday morning

Ripon will get the worst of it, with three hours of solid heavy snow predicted to fall between 6am and 9am.

In Leeds, snow will start at about 6am and continue until about 8am, while Sheffield and South Yorkshire will see about an hour of snow before it gives way to sleet.

The only part of Yorkshire set to miss out on snow showers is Hull, according to the forecaster, which will only see rain.

Across Yorkshire, snow is expected to turn to sleet and then heavy rain as the day progresses - so don't reach for your sledge just yet.

A yellow weather warning for rain is in place for the entire county for most of Monday.

The forecaster said: "A spell of heavy rain may lead to further disruption through Monday across northern England.

"Flooding of a few homes and businesses is likely

"Bus and train services probably affected with journey times taking longer

"Spray and flooding on roads probably making journey times longer

"Some interruption to power supplies and other services likely."