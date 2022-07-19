How hot will it be tonight in Yorkshire? After Yorkshire smashes UK record for hottest night will tonight be any cooler?

Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, endured a toasty minimum temperature of 25.9C last night - the highest recorded in the country.

As Yorkshire is plunged into the second - and hottest - day of the red warning for extreme weather, are we in for another sleepless night?

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

How hot will it be tonight in Yorkshire?

A runner enjoying the warm conditions whilst out in Roundhay Park on Monday (Image: James Hardisty)

The Met office is forecasting “another warm night” on Tuesday with isolated showers or thunderstorms possible.

The lowest overnight temperature expected in the whole of Yorkshire is 16C - although this varies from place to place.

As Wednesday is going to be a cooler - although not cold - day, the temperature will drop as it gets closer to morning.

However, the hours around midnight will remain very hot indeed.

At Emley Moor for example, temperatures of 29C are still expected around 8pm, and it will still be 23C at 11pm.

By 2am the mercury is predicted to have dropped to 20C and by 6am it will be a very manageable 16C.

A similar picture is seen in Leeds - although temperatures will be slightly higher, with 25C forecast for midnight before it cools down towards dawn.

York, Sheffield, Hull, and Beverley will also see a midnight temperature of 25C, in Bradford, Bridlington and Scarborough it’s expected to be 23C at this time, and Doncaster is forecast a balmy midnight temperature of 26C.

Meanwhile, Northallerton residents can expect 24C heat at midnight.

Monday was the hottest night on record in the UK

The Met Office tweeted: “It has provisionally been the warmest night on record in the UK.

“Temperatures didn’t fall below 25C in places, exceeding the previous highest daily minimum record of 23.9C, recorded in Brighton on 3rd August 1990.”

The highest overnight minimum temperatures recorded were 24.5C in Aberporth, West Wales, 25.8C in Kenley, in the London Borough of Croydon, and 25.9C at Emley Moor, near Huddersfield, West Yorkshire.

It comes as a potential high of 41C is predicted for Tuesday, amid growing travel chaos.

Transport Secretary Grant Shapps told BBC Breakfast on Tuesday: “We’ve seen a considerable amount of travel disruption. We’re probably going to see the hottest day ever in the UK recorded today, and infrastructure, much of it built in Victorian times, just wasn’t built to withstand this type of temperature – and it will be many years before we can replace infrastructure with the kind of infrastructure that could, because the temperatures are so extreme.”

Asked if the transport system can cope with the weather, he said: “The simple answer at the moment is no.

“Where those tracks are 40 degrees in the air, on the ground that could be 50, 60, 70 and more, so you get a severe danger of tracks buckling. What we can’t have is trains running over those and a terrible derailing.

“We’ve got to be very cautious and conscious of that, which is why there’s reduced speeds on large parts of the network.”

Asked how long it will take to upgrade existing rail infrastructure to be more resilient, Mr Shapps told Sky News: “Decades, actually, to replace it all.

“Ditto with tarmac on the roads.