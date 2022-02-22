The tree was one of several brought down in Sandall Park, Doncaster, as ferocious winds ripped across the town on Friday.
The fallen tree near to the park’s popular lake also ripped up the pathway, with Doncaster Council crews at scene to clear up the damage this morning.
However, there are plans for some of the tree to remain in the park, with a proposal to turn part of the trunk into seats.
Sandra Crabtree of volunteer group, the Friends of Sandall Park, said: “The tree team are there now dismembering it.
"We've asked for a large section to be left in situ so we can turn it into seats. I've been down this morning and spoken to the tree team to make sure they know we've asked for it. So hopefully we'll get it.”