England’s largest natural hole in the Yorkshire Dales completed filled with water during heavy rainfall this week.

Hill runner Brian Stallwood shared an incredible video of 60ft-deep chasm Hull Pot near Pen-y-Ghent looking more like a lake.

As well as its depth, the water from Hull Pot Beck filled a space 300ft in length and 60ft wide.

Water that passes through the pothole flows under Horton Moor into Brants Ghyll Beck, eventually joining the River Ribble and being carried west to the Irish Sea.

In normal conditions, most of the chasm is dry save for a waterfall.

Mr Stallwood told the BBC he had only seen Hull Pot completely full on one previous occasion, as he lives in nearby Horton in Ribblesdale. It often recedes quickly, meaning few people observe the phenomenon, which he estimated would take place every two or three years.

Unusually, water flowing eastwards over the summit of Pen ends up in a different river and ultimately Humber Estuary and North Sea.