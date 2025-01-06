In pictures: Dozens snowed in at Tan Hill Inn waiting out the weather at Britain's Highest Inn

Customers who had trekked to Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire - which is is 528 metres (1,732 ft) above sea level - were today (Mon) still holed up in the world famous boozer.

Despite amber warnings of snow, 32 guests attended the pub on Saturday night and have remained cut off ever since, along with six staff who were on duty.

It comes as temperatures fell to -11.1C in some parts and the Met Office and UK Health Security Agency issued amber "danger to life" alerts ahead of the blizzards.

The pub, which also operates seven guest rooms, made global headlines in 2021 when 50 people got stuck in the pub after watching an Oasis tribute band.

Manager David Rowell, 43, said: "Staff are a little tired, but other than that it's all right. The staff that are currently here, this is day seven for them working here. This [Monday] will be their third day stuck.

"I've managed to avoid snow-ins in the past, but it's caught up with us eventually, so it's my turn this time.

"We have three real fires, and obviously we run off a generator so the heating is on 'constant' at the moment."

The pub's electric power comes from a generator and there is enough food for about a month - and around two week's worth of beer.

Those locked in have played cards and board games to keep entertained, while a young boy performed improvised dance routines to the group he was travelling with.

The Tan Hill Inn manager, Nicole, shows Australian guest Paul Wright how to build a snowman at Britain's highest pub.

Winter wonderland

Paul and Naomi Wright at the Tan Hill Inn in North Yorkshire.