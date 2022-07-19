As the heatwave gripped Yorkshire on Monday (July 18) and Tuesday this week, fire crews were out battling numerous blazes around the region in scorching temperatures.

Fire crews from South Yorkshire and Humberside released a number of photos of their firefighters at work as they asked the public to follow their advice.

South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue said: "Please help today by not having any garden bonfire. Daft thing to do in the conditions. Taking a picnic if you're visiting parks or countryside (never a BBQ). Speaking to your kids about being safe around open water - cold water shock kills anyone.

"Our firefighters worked non-stop yesterday at incidents right across the county," they said. "They don’t get the luxury of shorts and ice pops. They have to deal with hot fires, in extremely hot weather, wearing fire kit. Show them some love"

At 1pm on Tuesday, Humberside Fire and Rescue said crews had received 120 calls in the past 24 hours relating to fires in the open.

1. Hard work A firefighter in full kit walks in front of a wildfire in South Yorkshire [Image: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue]

2. Damping down A firefighter sprays a jet of water onto a roadside fire in South Yorkshire [Image: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue]

3. Tough work "When we say it's tough out there for our firefighters, we really aren't joking," SYFR tweeted [Image: South Yorkshire Fire and Rescue]

4. Doncaster Putting out a fire in Hatfield, Doncaster