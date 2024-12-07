Passengers are being advised to check before they travel this weekend with Storm Darragh expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.

The storm is expected to continue through Saturday and into Sunday – and could mean disruption to the East Coast and across Yorkshire and the north-east.

Strong winds could lead to speed restrictions on the railways, or journeys being delayed or cancelled.

People living near to the railway are urged to secure loose objects in their gardens, such as trampolines and furniture, as these objects can blow onto the tracks and block the line.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, East Coast Route, said: “Our teams are working hard to prepare for the extreme weather Storm Darragh will bring to the East Coast, Yorkshire and the north-east this weekend.