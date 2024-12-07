Storm Darragh live: Latest travel updates, cancellations and weather forecast as Storm Darragh hits Yorkshire
Several events have already been cancelled across Yorkshire, with yellow weather warnings in place for high winds.
The storm is also set to bring heavy rain to the area and residents have been told to be aware of the potential for flooding in the coming days.
Across the country, a rare red weather warning has been put in place on the Welsh coast.
As well as the usual travel and traffic issues, the weather is also set to wreak havoc on the sporting calendar, with a number of games having already fell foul to the forecast.
Follow our live blog for all the latest traffic and travel updates, as well as weather forecasts, damage, injuries and more below.
Storm Darragh hits Yorkshire
Northern Powergrid has also released information on the work it is doing for its customers during the storm.
- Northern Powergrid is prepared for any disruption to power supplies because of Storm Darragh and ready to support customers.
- We have been in touch with our customers on how to be prepared this winter and what to do if they have a power cut.
- Our teams are on stand-by for any affected areas, so they can safely get the power back on as quickly as possible.
- We are proactively contacting vulnerable customers who are registered as part of their free Priority Services Membership and engaging with stakeholders, local councils and Local Resilience Forums.
Gusts over 90mph
Gusts of 93mph have been recorded as Storm Darragh hit the UK.
The Met Office confirmed wind gusts of up to 93mph were recorded overnight in Capel Curig in North Wales, with 92mph in Aberdaron on the Llyn Peninsula.
Winds in other parts of Wales topped 80mph, while gusts of up to 77mph were recorded in Northern Ireland and south-west England, the forecaster said.
Tom Morgan of the Met Office said that as of 7am the storm was at its peak, but higher wind speed totals are “possible” later in the morning.
A66 closure
A reminder of that A66 closure today
Wetherby racing to go ahead
Racing at Wetherby is set to go ahead despite concerns over Storm Darragh.
Today’s meeting, due to begin at 10.35am, survived an inspection earlier this morning.
Football
We’ve set up a separate live blog to cover the impact of the storm on the football and sport calendar.
Here’s every Premier League and EFL postponement as severe weather hits Yorkshire.
Around three million homes have received an emergency alert on their mobile phones as Storm Darragh hits the UK, Jonathan Reynolds said.
Speaking to Sky News, the Business Secretary described the storm as a “challenging situation”.
He added: “About three million homes will have had the emergency alert system to their mobile phone. I would just encourage anyone who has had that to follow the advice.”
National Grid is responding to the 20,000 homes without power, Mr Reynolds said, adding staff “will be on standby for any further challenges throughout the rest of the day”.
He added: “Where you can, stay inside, don’t put yourself at risk, and just follow the advice at all times.”
Premier League match called off
Outside of Yorkshire but pretty big news for any football fans, the Mrserside derby has been called off due to Stoem Darragh.
Liverpool were set to face Everton at Goodison Park in the 12.30pm kick off today, but the game has now been rescheduled to a later date.
Everton said the game was called off on safety grounds after a meeting between both clubs and representatives from Merseyside Police and Liverpool City Council.
Windy morning
It must be bad...
Rail travel
Passengers are being advised to check before they travel this weekend with Storm Darragh expected to bring strong winds and heavy rain.
The storm is expected to continue through Saturday and into Sunday – and could mean disruption to the East Coast and across Yorkshire and the north-east.
Strong winds could lead to speed restrictions on the railways, or journeys being delayed or cancelled.
People living near to the railway are urged to secure loose objects in their gardens, such as trampolines and furniture, as these objects can blow onto the tracks and block the line.
Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, East Coast Route, said: “Our teams are working hard to prepare for the extreme weather Storm Darragh will bring to the East Coast, Yorkshire and the north-east this weekend.
“We hope this will help minimise any disruption the storm may cause but we urge passengers to check before they travel.“
A66 closure
The road has been closed to all vehicles - not just high-sided ones - between Augill Beck and Scotch Corner.
Gusts of up to 70mph are expected and National Highways has decided it is not safe for the road to be open in those conditions.
Flights cancelled
Two flights to Belfast from Leeds Bradford Airport have been cancelled so far today.
The 8.30am Aer Lingus flight and the 12noon flight have both been cancelled.
Leeds Bradford Airport has advised those travelling to contact the airline for more information.
Forecast
Here’s The Met Office forecast for today. It’s not looking good.
'Tornado'
This video shows the moment wild winds battered a Wakefield street, sending debris flying into cars and gardens, in CCTV footage captured on Thursday evening.
Video shows gale force winds smashing through a street in Wakefield - which a resident described as ‘sound[ing] like an airplane landing in the street’.
Jade Lee-Milner, 27, who described the conditions as a "tornado" said: “I’ve never seen anything like it. On my street some debris hit someone’s car, and there are a few streets where walls have come down.”
What is a red weather warning?
The Met Office has issued a rare red weather warning for wind on December 7.
The red warning covers South West England and Wales from 3am to 11am.
Here’s what the Met Office’s National Severe Weather Warnings mean, as a rare red warning is issued.
Weather warning
The Met Office warned that flying debris could cause injury or danger to life while buildings may be damaged, such as tiles blown from roofs.
It said power cuts and large waves should be expected, and some roads and bridges may be closed, with falling trees posing an additional hazard.
A yellow weather warning is in place for Yorkshire, but it is set to be even worse elsewhere...
Malton Christmas Festival
The popular Malton Christmas Festivas has been cancelled due to ‘serious safety concerns’ over Storm Darragh.
The event was to take place on Saturday, December 7 and Sunday, December 8, 2024.
However, for those still planning to visit the town, Malton’s independent shops and traders in the Market Place and beyond will remain open as usual.