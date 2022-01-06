Leeds drivers urged to take care as snow and ice warning issued across Yorkshire

The Met Office has issued a snow and ice warning across Yorkshire for Thursday, January 6.

Frequent sleet, hail and snow showers may lead to some disruption to travel during Thursday night and Friday morning, the warning states.

An amber National Highways warning for snow will be in place across the region between 10am on January 6 and 6pm on January 7.

An amber National Highways warning for snow is in place across Yorkshire. A group of people push a car through the snow in Farsley in 2021.

A band of rain and strong winds will move east on Thursday morning falling into very cold air which will bring a risk of snow.

National Highways routes above 200m are most likely to be affected and this will include routes such as M62 over the Pennines, M6 at Shap, A628 Woodhead Pass and A66 trans-Pennine route.

National Highways gritting teams will be working around the clock to treat roads and keep them free from disruption.

Combined with the risk of snow, winds will increase through the late morning seeing gusts of 45-50mph from a southerly direction on any particularly exposed routes, causing drifting snow and temporary blizzard conditions which will make for difficult driving.

Difficult driving conditions are also expected around busy routes into Leeds and Manchester during the morning commute, Highways England said.

Drivers are being urged by Highways England to be prepared before setting out.

National Highways Head of Road Safety, Jeremy Phillips, said: “Gritters are out treating our routes around the clock but it is still important to drive to the conditions when snow is forecast.

“If you need to travel in the morning, make sure you keep your distance and reduce your speed because, even in conditions that seem normal and the snow is not settling, it can be slippery if ice patches have formed, or where fresh salt has not been worked into the carriageway.

“Drivers should plan their journeys, monitor weather reports and pack a snow kit of blankets, food, water and a shovel if they really need to travel.”

National Highways is strongly advising that travel in these areas is likely to be extended or even disrupted.

Road users should pay attention to messages on the overhead electronic signs and listen for radio updates.

Drivers are also advised to take extra care and avoid, if possible, these areas during the severe weather alert.