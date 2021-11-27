LIVE UPDATES: Flood warnings, heavy snow, traffic disruption, and falling tiles as Storm Arwen batters Yorkshire

The UK felt the full force of Storm Arwen overnight (November 26-27) with gusts of almost 100 miles per hour battering some areas.
In Yorkshire, heavy snow has disrupted travel. Scroll down for the latest updates.
Last updated: Saturday, 27 November, 2021, 12:32
- Flood warnings issued for Yorkshire coast
- Scarborough residents asked to stay inside due to falling roof tiles
- Train cancellations and delays: Only travel if necessary, Northern says
- A628 in South Yorkshire closed in both directions between the A6024 (near Woodhead) and A616 (near Langsett) due to a collision
- ‘Multiple trees’ fallen in Wakefield causing road closures
- All lanes now reopened on the M62 westbound in WestYorkshire between J24 and J23
- UPDATE: All lanes now reopened on the M1 northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J36 and J37
- Stagecoach buses suspended in Sheffield due to snow
Northern Rail disruption
Northern has advised customers that services running across the network could be cancelled, see long delays, or revised.
The rail company advised that people only travel if their journey is necessary.
Flood warnings issued for Yorkshire coast
Flooding is expected on the Yorkshire coast over the weekend, with nine flood warnings in place for the area, which means flooding is expected in these areas.
Cowbar, Sansend, Staithes, Whitby Harbour, Bridlington, and Scarborough’s Foreshore Road, North Bay, Sandside, and Spa Complex are all expected to see flooding.
Sandsend, including the A174, is most at risk, according to the government’s flood alert service.
These conditions are expected to last from 6am to 1.30pm on Saturday November 27 and then during evening tide between 7pm and 1am on Sunday November 28.
“Hazardous conditions might extend 2 hours either side of the high tide,” the statement warned.
“The area most at risk is Sandsend, including the A174.
“Please be careful along beaches, promenades, coastal footpaths and roads as large waves and sea spray could be dangerous with debris.”
“You can check flood warnings and alerts on the GOV.UK website or via Floodline number 0345 988 1188.”
There are also flood alerts affecting eight other Yorkshire areas, which means flooding is possible.
The areas with flood alerts are:
Hartlepool to Cowbar
North sea coast at Bridlington
North sea coast at Skipsea, Hornsea, and Mapleton
North Sea coast from Staithes to Whitby including tidal River Esk
North Sea coast from Whitby to Filey
River Esk catchment
River Riccal catchment
River Seven catchment
Scarborough residents asked to stay inside due to falling roof tiles
North Yorkshire Fire & Rescue Service have advised Scarborough residents to remain inside as tiles are being blown from roofs in the area.
Buses suspended in Sheffield due to snow
Stagecoach Yorkshire has announced that all Sheffield services are currently suspended due to snow
A628 in South Yorkshire closed in both directions between the A6024 (near Woodhead) and A616 (near Langsett) due to a collision
The A628 in South Yorkshire is closed in both directions between the A6024 (near Woodhead) and A616 (near Langsett) due to a collision. South Yorkshire Police are in attendance.
If this closure impacts on your planned route, please allow extra journey time. Plan ahead, you may wish to re-route or even delay your journey.
Further information is available from National Highways by visiting the www.trafficengland.com website.
UPDATE: All lanes now reopened on the M1 northbound in #SouthYorkshire between J36 and J37
‘Multiple trees’ fallen in Wakefield causing road closures
West Yorkshire Police have reported that Chevet Lodge and Common Lane Wakefield are both closed due to fallen trees.
Officers are on the scene
All lanes now reopened on the M62 westbound in WestYorkshire between J24 and J23 after being closed due to heavy snowfall
West Yorkshire Police were in attendance on the M62 after the motorway was closed westbound between J24 and J23 due to heavy snowfall overnight.
All lanes have now been reopened