Man injured after house struck by lightning in freak Yorkshire storms

Fire crews were called to a man's house after he was injured in freak lightning and thunder storms which battered parts of Yorkshire.

Fire crews from Humberside Fire & Rescue were called to a house in Stone Creek Road in Sunk Island at about 8.30pm after reports that a lightning strike had hit a house.

When fire crews arrived they found a man who had been hit by flying debris after a lightning strike.

Fortunately the house did not catch fire from the strike although th man was left with injuries to his arm.

A spokesman for the force said: "House struck by lightning causing flying debris to injure one adult male.

"Fire Service administered oxygen therapy to casualty who was suffering from shock and cut to arm.

"Inspection of house carried out - no sign of fire."

The incident happened as thunder and lightning storms raged across parts of Yorkshire on Wednesday night.

Heavy rain teamed with flashes of lightning led many to take to Twitter to share their most jaw-dropping snaps of the weather.

The Met Office says more rain is expected in the coming days, but a yellow weather warning for thunder and lightning along the Yorkshire coast and Humberside has been withdrawn..

The recent sunny spells are set to break up, with cooler weather making its way across the region.

The Met Office said: "Thursday will be a brighter but breezy day, with the best of the sunshine in the east. Winds becoming gusty through the afternoon, with isolated showers possible. Maximum temperature 21 degrees C.

"For the weekend, blustery rain spreading southeast. This clearing to sunny spells, heavy showers and cooler temperatures on Sunday."