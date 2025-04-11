March Haigh Moor: Firefighters battle huge moorland fire as public asked to avoid the area
Dozens of firefighters have been called to March Haigh Reservoir on Marsden Moor near Huddersfield to help tackle the wildfire.
Crews were first called shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (Apr 10) when the fire was 1.5km x 1.5km and developing rapidly.
A total of six crews and five wildfire support units were on the scene at its height, which was scaled down as darkness fell.
However, crews have remaind on site overnight, and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued an update this morning (Apr 11) as the fire continues to burn.
It said: “Six wildfire crews are at the scene using beaters, blowers and argocats to tackle the fire, which continues to burn. We are working with support of our partners including the RSPB and the National Trust.
“The public are being asked to continue to avoid the area. Further updates will follow today.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.