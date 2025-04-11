Firefighters from across West Yorkshire have been battling a huge moorland fire overnight - and have encouraged the public to stay away from the area.

Dozens of firefighters have been called to March Haigh Reservoir on Marsden Moor near Huddersfield to help tackle the wildfire.

Crews were first called shortly before 5.30pm on Thursday (Apr 10) when the fire was 1.5km x 1.5km and developing rapidly.

A total of six crews and five wildfire support units were on the scene at its height, which was scaled down as darkness fell.

However, crews have remaind on site overnight, and West Yorkshire Fire and Rescue Service issued an update this morning (Apr 11) as the fire continues to burn.

It said: “Six wildfire crews are at the scene using beaters, blowers and argocats to tackle the fire, which continues to burn. We are working with support of our partners including the RSPB and the National Trust.