May bank holiday Yorkshire: Hour by hour weather forecast in Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, York, Hull, Whiby and Harrogate on bank holiday Monday
According to the Met Office, Yorkshire is expected to experience unsettling weather across the bank holiday weekend.
On Saturday, May 4, 2024, it will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle across Yorkshire with dry, bright or sunny spells developing from the south during the afternoon.
From Sunday, May 5 to Tuesday, May 7, the region will remain unsettled to start with showers or spells of rain, perhaps thunder at times.
On Tuesday, it will become drier with lengthy bright or sunny spells by afternoon.
Deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details.
“While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm.
“But for the exact details for your area stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”
Hour by hour weather forecast for Yorkshire on May bank holiday
Leeds
1am to 2am
Cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Cloudy
8C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Cloudy
17C
20 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Clear night
11C
<5 per cent chance of precipitation
York
1am to 2am
Clear night
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Cloudy
16C
20 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Clear night
11C
<5 per cent chance of precipitation
Sheffield
1am to 2am
Clear night
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Cloudy
16C
20 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Clear night
11C
<5 per cent chance of precipitation
Bradford
1am to 2am
Partly cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Clear night
12C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
Hull
1am to 2am
Partly cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Cloudy
8C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
14C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
16C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Sunny intervals
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Partly cloudy
10C
<5 per cent chance of precipitation
Whitby
1am to 2am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Partly cloudy
8C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
10C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
14C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Sunny intervals
14C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Partly cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
Harrogate
1am to 2am
Partly cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
4am to 5am
Cloudy
8C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
7am to 8am
Cloudy
9C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10am to 11am
Cloudy
13C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
1pm to 2pm
Cloudy
15C
20 per cent chance of precipitation
4pm to 5pm
Cloudy
16C
20 per cent chance of precipitation
7pm to 8pm
Sunny intervals
15C
10 per cent chance of precipitation
10pm to 11pm
Partly cloudy
11C
<5 per cent chance of precipitation
