According to the Met Office, Yorkshire is expected to experience unsettling weather across the bank holiday weekend.

On Saturday, May 4, 2024, it will be cloudy with patchy rain and drizzle across Yorkshire with dry, bright or sunny spells developing from the south during the afternoon.

From Sunday, May 5 to Tuesday, May 7, the region will remain unsettled to start with showers or spells of rain, perhaps thunder at times.

Leeds City Museum. (Pic credit: James Hardisty)

On Tuesday, it will become drier with lengthy bright or sunny spells by afternoon.

Deputy chief meteorologist, Mark Sidaway, said: “There continues to be uncertainty around the track of a low-pressure system which is expected to cross the southern UK this weekend, meaning there is some uncertainty about some of the forecast details.

“While it will remain unsettled with further showers or longer spells of rain, all areas should see some drier conditions at some point and, in any sunshine, it should feel quite warm.

“But for the exact details for your area stay up to date with forecast over the coming days.”

Hour by hour weather forecast for Yorkshire on May bank holiday

Leeds

1am to 2am

Cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Cloudy

8C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Cloudy

17C

20 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Clear night

11C

<5 per cent chance of precipitation

York

1am to 2am

Clear night

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Cloudy

16C

20 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Clear night

11C

<5 per cent chance of precipitation

Sheffield

1am to 2am

Clear night

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Cloudy

16C

20 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Clear night

11C

<5 per cent chance of precipitation

Bradford

1am to 2am

Partly cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Clear night

12C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

Hull

1am to 2am

Partly cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Cloudy

8C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

14C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

16C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Sunny intervals

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Partly cloudy

10C

<5 per cent chance of precipitation

Whitby

1am to 2am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Partly cloudy

8C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

10C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

14C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Sunny intervals

14C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Partly cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

Harrogate

1am to 2am

Partly cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

4am to 5am

Cloudy

8C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

7am to 8am

Cloudy

9C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10am to 11am

Cloudy

13C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

1pm to 2pm

Cloudy

15C

20 per cent chance of precipitation

4pm to 5pm

Cloudy

16C

20 per cent chance of precipitation

7pm to 8pm

Sunny intervals

15C

10 per cent chance of precipitation

10pm to 11pm

Partly cloudy

11C