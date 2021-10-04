The Met Office predicts heavy rain for Yorkshire. (Pic credit: Stu Norton)

Between 2am and 11:59pm on October 5, rain may lead to floods, and bus and train services could be affected by inclement weather with journey times being delayed.

The Met Office has warned that the whole of Yorkshire could be affected by the weather conditions and has urged the public to take care, particularly when travelling in heavy rain, wind and thunderstorms.

The yellow weather warning applies to all major Yorkshire cities including (but not limited to): Sheffield, Leeds, Bradford, York, Doncaster, Grimsby, Scunthorpe, Scarborough, Bridlington and Northallerton.

Choices and planning ahead

The Met Office has provided a list of advice on how to plan journeys ahead.

“Even moderate rain can reduce your ability to see and be seen. A good rule of thumb is ‘if it’s time for your wipers, it’s time to slow down’,” the weather service said.

“If heavy downpours are expected, avoid starting your journey until it clears. If you can, choose main roads, where you are less likely to be exposed to fallen branches and debris and flooding.”

The Met Office has also advised that drivers use their dipped headlights if visibility is seriously reduced and as gusts of wind can unsettle vehicles - drivers must grip their steering wheel firmly with both hands, particularly when overtaking.

You must also keep an eye out for gaps between trees, buildings or bridges over a river or railway, where you are more likely to be exposed to side winds.

“Roads will be more slippery than usual in wet weather - be sure to give yourself more time to react when approaching a hazard,” the Met Office added.

“Increase your following gap to at least four seconds from the moving traffic in front.

“Keep your eyes peeled on the road at all times as spray from other vehicles can suddenly reduce your visibility. Remember it affects others too, so anticipate their actions and be prepared.”

What to do if the road is flooded

The Met Office has also advised on what to do in the event of road flooding.

“If the road is flooded, turn around and find another route. The number one cause of death during flooding is driving through flood water, so the safest advice is turn around, don’t drown,” the Met Office said.

“Although the water may seem shallow, just 12 inches of moving water can float your car, potentially taking it to deeper water from which you may need rescuing.”