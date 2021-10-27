West Yorkshire is expected to see some floods on Thursday and Friday. (Pic credit: Allan McKenzie)

From 12am on Thursday, October 28, through to 11:59pm on Friday, October 29, Met Office has issued a yellow weather warning of floods in Ripponden, Bingley, Ilkley, Settle and Skipton.

Floods may cause:

- Difficult driving conditions and some road closures

- Delays or cancellations to train and bus services

- Fast flowing or deep flood water causing danger to life

- Flooded homes and businesses, causing damage to some buildings

- Power cuts and loss of other services to some homes and businesses

Wednesday

According to the Met Office, throughout the day it will be very mild, windy and rather cloudy with occasional periods of rain, heavy at times, across the north-western hills.

Tonight conditions are expected to be similar through the evening and overnight with strong winds and cloudy skies, but likely becoming increasingly dry.

Thursday

It is thought it will be mild, cloudy and breezy with spells of rain likely to appear in the afternoon and evening and will be heavy at times.

Friday to Sunday