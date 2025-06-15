A Met Office video shows the weather forecast for the UK this week.

Temperatures are predicted to reach 28°C in Milton Keynes, Northampton, Birmingham, Luton, Crawley, Doncaster, Worksop, Chesterfield and Derby on Thursday (June 19).

The Met Office says: “High pressure begins building from the south this week, not able to reach all areas by Monday (June 16), a few weather fronts slip into the north. These will bring outbreaks of rain to western Scotland. Elsewhere, the week begins fine and dry with bright or sunny spells. Feeling warm in the sunshine, cooler under the cloud in the far northwest.

“Another front arrives in the northwest on Tuesday (June 17). Tighter isobars result in strong and gusty winds here. Rain will weaken as it moves southeastwards. Sunny spells and scattered showers follow in the North West. Staying dry in the South East with prolonged warm sunshine.

A Met Office map shows high temperatures on Thursday (June 19). | Met Office

“High pressure takes more control on Wednesday (June 18). Dry for most with warm sunny spells. A few showers in the north.

“Widely settled with light winds on Thursday (June 19) and feeling very warm as temperatures climb. Very high grass pollen levels.

The Met Office is forecasting 'very high' pollen levels on Thursday (June 19). | Met Office

“Again, mostly fine on Friday with very warm sunny spells. Chance of showers spreading into the west.”

