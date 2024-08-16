Further upgrades to floodgates along the river Tees have been approved by council planners.

The Environment Agency (EA), which is upgrading defences along the river near Yarm as part of a “flood alleviation scheme”, applied for a “certificate of lawfulness” from Stockton Council for upgrade and modification to six floodgates, with four storage boxes.

This comes months after a similar certificate was given relating to nine other floodgates.

The council’s report on the plans said: “The site comprises several locations which serve as flood defences and their associated paraphernalia along the River Tees in Yarm.

One of the new floodgates at Yarm. Picture: Environment Agency.

The upgrade and replacement works are sited adjacent to the public right of way footpaths on the edge of Yarm’s conservation area and the river Tees.

“The Environment Agency, is seeking to partially replace and upgrade flood defences along a stretch of land adjacent to the River Tees.”

The council decided the works were lawful, did not need planning permission and were classed as “permitted development”, even though the proposed work would take place on land not owned by the EA.

The work was described by the EA as “boundary treatments/flood wall to commercial/residential properties”.

Its application said: “Proposed replacement of, modifications and upgrades to six floodgates along the existing flood defences at Yarm, situated adjacent to the river Tees and the erection of four operative storage boxes.