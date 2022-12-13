Heavy frosts and glorious sunshine have set the scene for some simply stunning photos from around the Scarborough and Whitby area.

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice covering parts of North Yorkshire this week.

Temperatures have significantly dropped in the UK this month, particularly in northern areas including Yorkshire. This extreme cold weather has prompted questions about whether the region will see snow this Christmas.

The Troll of Trondheim has already arrived in the north of the UK including Scotland and even parts of Yorkshire. The Yorkshire Wolds has already been covered in snow as a result and the same with the Yorkshire coast including Filey and Bridlington.

Here, we showcase these wonderful photos sent in by our readers. The cold snap is set to continue with snow showers forecast for tomorrow (Dec 14).

1. Scarborough area winter photos Wintry scenes on Seamer Road. picture: David Hamilton. Photo: David Hamilton

2. Scarborough area winter photos Wintry scenes at The Mere, Scarborough. picture: Carly Swift. Photo: Carly Swift

3. Scarborough area winter photos Freezing fog makes for a sea of white. picture: Carey Bilton. Photo: Carey Bilton

4. Scarborough area winter photos Frosty sunrise in Scarborough. picture: Jenna Jackson Photo: Jenna Jackson