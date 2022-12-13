News you can trust since 1754
Morning frost near Scarborough lighthouse. picture: Maaike Karremans

North Yorkshire snow: 15 stunning images show area looking like winter wonderland

Heavy frosts and glorious sunshine have set the scene for some simply stunning photos from around the Scarborough and Whitby area.

By Duncan Atkins
2 hours ago
Updated 13th Dec 2022, 1:47pm

The Met Office has issued a yellow weather alert for snow and ice covering parts of North Yorkshire this week.

Temperatures have significantly dropped in the UK this month, particularly in northern areas including Yorkshire. This extreme cold weather has prompted questions about whether the region will see snow this Christmas.

The Troll of Trondheim has already arrived in the north of the UK including Scotland and even parts of Yorkshire. The Yorkshire Wolds has already been covered in snow as a result and the same with the Yorkshire coast including Filey and Bridlington.

Here, we showcase these wonderful photos sent in by our readers. The cold snap is set to continue with snow showers forecast for tomorrow (Dec 14).

1. Scarborough area winter photos

Wintry scenes on Seamer Road. picture: David Hamilton.

Photo: David Hamilton

2. Scarborough area winter photos

Wintry scenes at The Mere, Scarborough. picture: Carly Swift.

Photo: Carly Swift

3. Scarborough area winter photos

Freezing fog makes for a sea of white. picture: Carey Bilton.

Photo: Carey Bilton

4. Scarborough area winter photos

Frosty sunrise in Scarborough. picture: Jenna Jackson

Photo: Jenna Jackson

North YorkshireScarboroughWhitbyMet OfficeBridlington