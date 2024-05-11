Northern Lights: Bumper gallery of your best pictures amid speculation of Saturday sightings

By Daniel Sheridan
Published 11th May 2024, 09:56 BST
The Northern Lights were spotted by many people across Yorkshire on Friday evening – with speculation the rare sight might again be visible this evening.

The Northern Lights might be visible in northern parts of the UK again on Saturday after the rare phenomenon was spotted across the country overnight.

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings “from top to tail across the country”.

He said: “It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England.”

We asked you to send in your best pictures of The Northern Lights taken in Yorkshire and here are some of the best:

Mappleton Beach East Yorkshire 11.30pm

1. Jo Stevenson

Mappleton Beach East Yorkshire 11.30pm Photo: Jo Stevenson

Photo Sales
Else of Axholme North Lincolnshire

2. Trudy Biddleston

Else of Axholme North Lincolnshire Photo: Trudy Biddleston

Photo Sales
From Harrogate,North Yorkshire

3. Vicky Yeung

From Harrogate,North Yorkshire Photo: Vicky Yeung

Photo Sales
Brompton on swale. Approximately midnight

4. Frances Reid

Brompton on swale. Approximately midnight Photo: Frances Reid

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 4
Next Page
Related topics:YorkshireEuropeMet OfficeNorthern IrelandEnglandScotlandEarth

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.