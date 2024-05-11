Northern Lights: Bumper gallery of your best pictures amid speculation of Saturday sightings

The Northern Lights might be visible in northern parts of the UK again on Saturday after the rare phenomenon was spotted across the country overnight.

Also known as aurora borealis, the bands of pink and green light were seen across the UK and in parts of Europe after an “extreme” geomagnetic storm caused them to be more visible, according to the US National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).

Chris Snell, a meteorologist at the Met Office, said there were sightings “from top to tail across the country”.

He said: “It is hard to fully predict what will happen in the Earth’s atmosphere, but there will still be enhanced solar activity tonight, so the lights could be visible again in northern parts of the UK, including Scotland, Northern Ireland and the far north of England.”

We asked you to send in your best pictures of The Northern Lights taken in Yorkshire and here are some of the best:

1 . Jo Stevenson Mappleton Beach East Yorkshire 11.30pm Photo: Jo Stevenson Photo Sales

2 . Trudy Biddleston Else of Axholme North Lincolnshire Photo: Trudy Biddleston Photo Sales