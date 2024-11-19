A yellow weather warning has been issued from the Met Office covering Yorkshire with major traffic delays expected on Tuesday morning.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The yellow weather warning is in place from 7pm on Monday November 19 to 11am on Tuesday November 20.

Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers are expected, the Met Office said.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

There are also possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and a heightened risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces on Tuesday.

Snow in Yorkshire: Rush hour travel warnings including bus and train delays expected

Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.

Some rural communities could become cut off while bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.

The A628 was closed in both directions between the A616 for Hollingworth and the A57 for Flouch due to the snow.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather. Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”

Charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “With the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning of snow and ice in some areas this week we are especially worried – the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be extra fearful about turning on their heating this winter.

“With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person’s health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses.