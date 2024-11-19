Snow in Yorkshire: Rush hour travel warnings including bus and train delays expected

Snow in Leeds, Sheffield, Bradford, York: Rush hour travel warnings including bus and train delays expected
The yellow weather warning is in place from 7pm on Monday November 19 to 11am on Tuesday November 20.
Possible travel delays on roads stranding some vehicles and passengers are expected, the Met Office said.
There are also possible delays or cancellations to rail and air travel and a heightened risk of injuries from slips and falls on icy surfaces on Tuesday.
Power cuts may occur and other services, such as mobile phone coverage, may be affected.
Some rural communities could become cut off while bus and train services may be delayed or cancelled, with some road closures and longer journey times possible.
The A628 was closed in both directions between the A616 for Hollingworth and the A57 for Flouch due to the snow.
Dr Agostinho Sousa, from the UKHSA, said: “This is the first amber Cold Weather Health Alert of the season, but we can expect more as we approach winter, and it is vital to check in on vulnerable friends, family and neighbours to ensure they are well prepared for the onset of cold weather. Particularly if they are elderly or otherwise at increased risk.”
Charity director Caroline Abrahams said: “With the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning of snow and ice in some areas this week we are especially worried – the loss of the Winter Fuel Payment has caused many older people to be extra fearful about turning on their heating this winter.
“With high energy bills and food prices it is understandable that some may think they have to cut back on food and turn their heating off, but prolonged exposure to cold temperatures can have a serious impact on an older person’s health, especially if they are already trying to manage existing illnesses.
“The cold raises blood pressure, which in turn increases the risk of a heart attack or stroke and breathing in cold air can also increase the risk, and impact, of serious illnesses like flu and pneumonia.”
