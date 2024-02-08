All Sections
Snow in Yorkshire: Best places in Yorkshire that look pretty covered in snow

Yorkshire is beautiful whatever the weather, but certain areas appear extra special when blanketed in snow.
Liana Jacob
By Liana Jacob
Published 8th Feb 2024, 13:45 GMT

Snow has arrived in various parts of Yorkshire this week and while this news can be disheartening for many residents who will experience disruption, for those who enjoy a winter walk - it’s perfect.

The blanket of snow settled on each of these areas makes them look all the more picturesque and have been known to be some of the region’s most popular winter walks.

On a beautiful start to the day clear blue skies a man takes an early morning walk through the snow near Thixendale, on The Wolds.

1. Thixendale

On a beautiful start to the day clear blue skies a man takes an early morning walk through the snow near Thixendale, on The Wolds. Photo: James Hardisty

A flock of sheep shelter from the snow near Aysgarth in the Yorkshire Dales.

2. Aysgarth

A flock of sheep shelter from the snow near Aysgarth in the Yorkshire Dales. Photo: Tony Johnson

Whitby Abbey dominates the landscape of this small fishing community on the East Coast of Yorkshire as the remains of the snow.

3. Whitby Abbey

Whitby Abbey dominates the landscape of this small fishing community on the East Coast of Yorkshire as the remains of the snow. Photo: James Hardisty

Sheep in the snow on the slopes of Ingleborough near to Chapel le Dale.

4. Ingleborough

Sheep in the snow on the slopes of Ingleborough near to Chapel le Dale. Photo: Gary Longbottom

