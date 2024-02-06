Yorkshire is set to be belted with heavy snow that could cause disruption later this week, with as much as 20cm possible in higher areas.

Temperatures are expected to drop throughout the week, with a yellow weather warning issued for parts of Yorkshire.

The warning will be in place from 3am on Thursday (February 8) to 3am on Friday (February 9). There is a risk of power cuts, travel delays and some rural communities being cut off, according to the Met Office.

Met Office deputy chief meteorologist Chris Almond said: “While the early part of this week will see some rain, at times heavy, gradually sinking southwards, there’s an increased signal for wintry hazards as we move through the week as cold air from the north moves over the UK.

“It’s from Thursday that the snow risk becomes more potentially impactful, as mild air attempts to move back in from the south, bumping into the cold air and increasing the chance of snow developing on the leading edge.

“While there are still lots of details to work out, the initial snow risk looks highest in northern England and Wales from Thursday. 1-2cm is possible to low levels, with 10-20cm possible over the highest ground within the warning area.

“This snow will likely gradually transition to sleet and rain later on from the south.”

The Met Office and National Highways are working on a project to help inform motorists about the latest conditions on the roads. For several years, Met Office meteorologists have been based at the NTOC National Traffic Operations Centre between October and April to provide daily weather forecasts to National Highways staff and public weather warnings.

With this new project, there are even closer links being developed with the meteorologists providing weather forecasts for specific operational projects including when abnormal loads are being transported somewhere on the network.

National Highways is also reminding motorists of its TRIP acronym for journeys on the network: Top-up oil, water and screenwash; Rest every two hours; Inspect lights and tyres; Prepare by checking the latest weather forecasts.

Here is an hourly weather forecast for parts of Yorkshire most affected by snow.

Hour by hour weather forecast for snow across Yorkshire

A breakdown of the weather forecast on Thursday.

Leeds

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow will start from 12pm

2C will feel like -2C

3pm to 4pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -3C

6pm to 7pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -3C

York

12pm to 1pm

Sleet will start at 12pm

2C will feel like -2C

3pm to 4pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -2C

6pm to 7pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -3C

Sheffield

9am to 10am

Light snow

1C will feel like -3C

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

1C will feel like -3C

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

1C will feel like -3C

9pm to 10pm

Sleet

1C will feel like -3C

Bradford

9am to 10am

Light snow

1C will feel like -3C

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

1C will feel like -3C

3pm to 4pm

Heavy snow

1C will feel like -4C

6pm to 7pm

Heavy snow

1C will feel like -4C

9pm to 10pm

Light snow

1C will feel like -4C

Doncaster

12pm to 1pm

Heavy snow

2C will feel like -2C

3pm to 4pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -3C

6pm to 7pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -3C

Northallerton

12pm to 1pm

Light snow

3C will feel like -1C

3pm to 4pm

Light snow

2C will feel like -2C

6pm to 7pm

Light snow