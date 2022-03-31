The Met Office is forecasting that wintry showers will continue throughout the day, with hail, sleet, and further snow on the way for Yorkshire.
There is also a yellow weather warning for ice in place across most of the region until 10am.
Scroll down for the latest updates on the snow, and any travel disruption caused by the weather conditions.
Snow in Yorkshire: Live updates on snow, ice, and traffic disruption
Last updated: Thursday, 31 March, 2022, 07:16
VIDEO: Heavy snow falls in Yorkshire
Yorkshire wakes up to blanket of snow
People in many parts of Yorkshire this morning woke up to snow, with a yellow weather warning for ice also in place until 10am.
The Met Office forecast that the wintry showers of hail, sleet, and snow will continue throughout the day - most frequently on the Yorkshire coast.
The snow started falling on Wednesday (March 30) in some parts of the region.
You can see photos of Harrogate under a dusting of snow here: https://www.yorkshirepost.co.uk/news/weather/harrogate-weather-pictures-show-snow-storm-which-hits-yorkshire-right-after-beautiful-weather-3634047