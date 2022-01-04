A yellow weather warning for ice has been issued across Yorkshire for Tuesday morning (January 4) between 2am and 11am.

The Met Office warned of icy stretches in the region, and icy patches on untreated roads, pavements, and cycle paths.

Snow was also anticipated for some areas on Tuesday morning, although it was forecast to clear quickly.

A snow-covered footpath near Bingley

The Met Office also warned that Tuesday would feel “significantly colder” than recent days, with a maximum temperature of 3 C and strengthening winds throughout the day.

Gales are possible on the coast on Tuesday night.

There will be a windy, cold start on Wednesday, but with plenty of sunshine for many through the day.

Winds will ease throughout the day, and coastal showers are possible.

On Thursday, the region can expect a frosty clear start to the day before rain, snow, and strong winds take hold.