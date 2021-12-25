A video from Josh Crompton and Thomas Beresford on Twitter showed Askrigg Moor in the Yorkshire Dales National Park blanketed in snow.

The Met Office confirmed that snowfall had been spotted in the Yorkshire Dales on traffic cameras this morning.

"We've already seen some #snow in Shetland, parts of eastern Scotland and in the Yorkshire Dales (latter observed on traffic cameras)," it tweeted.

Shetland and parts of eastern Scotland also woke up to a white Christmas this morning, the Met Office revealed.

A spokesperson said: “We have seen snowfall through the early hours of Christmas Day, though there has not been any significant snowfall since 5am this morning.

“We have seen snowfall on Christmas Day, so it is officially a white Christmas.”

Askrigg Moor blanketed in snow this morning [Image: Josh Crompton/Thomas Beresford]

As of 7am on Christmas Day, the weather agency said there had been snowfall, with more forecast for later in the day in the southern Highlands.

Aboyne in Aberdeenshire and Strathallan in Perthshire were found to have encountered some snowfall overnight.

Video on Twitter, posted by the Braemar, Ballater and Deeside Weather Page, showed substantial snowfall in Braemar.

“Up until then we saw snowfall across Aberdeenshire, Perthshire and Shetland.

No further significant snow is expected until after midnight, the spokesperson added.

Moving into Boxing Day, more snow is expected in parts of central and southern Scotland and the north-west of England, with the Met Office issuing a yellow weather warning.

Coming into effect just after midnight, the warning will last until noon, according to the agency.

A combination of strong winds and snow on higher ground is expected to disrupt travel.