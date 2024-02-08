Snow in Yorkshire: Pictures amid snowfall across the region on Thursday

Some areas of Yorkshire had inches of snow and while some places looked like a picturesque winter wonderland, others experienced disruptions.

Blankets of snow settled in areas across Yorkshire today (Feb 8) – in Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield and across the Moors.

However, amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and North Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

The snow caused travel and traffic disruptions. Both Stagecoach and First had to cancel buses in Sheffield, Chesterfield and Barnsley.

Bradford College closed and many schools across the region due to “adverse weather" which has been forecasted by the Met Office.

Kirklees Museums also closed early due to snow.

Yellow snow warnings remain in place for Friday (Feb 9) and Saturday (Feb 10).

