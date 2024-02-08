All Sections
Snow in Yorkshire: Pictures amid snowfall across the region on Thursday

Parts of Yorkshire have turned into a winter wonderland as snow fell across the region.
Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish
Published 8th Feb 2024, 16:58 GMT
Updated 8th Feb 2024, 17:12 GMT

Some areas of Yorkshire had inches of snow and while some places looked like a picturesque winter wonderland, others experienced disruptions.

Blankets of snow settled in areas across Yorkshire today (Feb 8) – in Leeds, Bradford, Sheffield and across the Moors.

However, amber weather warnings for snow have been issued for parts of northern England and North Wales, while a mixture of yellow rain and snow warnings will be in force across the four nations.

The snow caused travel and traffic disruptions. Both Stagecoach and First had to cancel buses in Sheffield, Chesterfield and Barnsley.

Bradford College closed and many schools across the region due to “adverse weather" which has been forecasted by the Met Office.

Kirklees Museums also closed early due to snow.

Yellow snow warnings remain in place for Friday (Feb 9) and Saturday (Feb 10).

A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

1. Snow dog in Roundhay Park

A dog walker in heavy snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

A couple walk in heavy snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds.

2. Heavy snow in Leeds

A couple walk in heavy snow in Roundhay Park, Leeds. Photo: Tony Johnson

A couple on a quad bike rip up in Roundhay Park, Leeds in heavy snow.

3. Quad in the snow

A couple on a quad bike rip up in Roundhay Park, Leeds in heavy snow. Photo: Tony Johnson

Snow battered down on Leeds, but one couple still enjoyed a walk.

4. Walking in a winter wonderland

Snow battered down on Leeds, but one couple still enjoyed a walk. Photo: Tony Johnson

