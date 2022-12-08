News you can trust since 1754
Snow in Yorkshire: Stunning winter scenes in the Wolds as Arctic blast begins

Yorkshire’s first cold snap of the winter has begun.

By Grace Newton
3 hours ago

An Arctic blast nicknamed the ‘Troll from Trondheim’ has blown in from Norway, with several days of low temperatures, snow and ice predicted.

Yorkshire Post photographer James Hardisty captured snowy scenes at Thwing in the Yorkshire Wolds this morning.

A man stops to admire the lightly snow covered Thwing Road between Kilham and Thwing.

Photo: James Hardisty

The first covering of snow over the tops of the Wolds, East Yorkshire, as The Met Office issue a Yellow weather warnings due to cold air from the Arctic crossing the UK with concerns of snow and ice on high ground.

Photo: James Hardisty

farmer drives a tractor along the lightly snow covered Thwing Road between Kilham and Thwing.

Photo: James Hardisty

A man stops to admire the lightly snow covered Wolds between Kilham and Thwing.

Photo: James Hardisty

