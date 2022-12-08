Snow in Yorkshire: Stunning winter scenes in the Wolds as Arctic blast begins

Yorkshire’s first cold snap of the winter has begun.
An Arctic blast nicknamed the ‘Troll from Trondheim’ has blown in from Norway, with several days of low temperatures, snow and ice predicted.
1. Date: 8th December 2022.
Picture James Hardisty.
The first covering of snow over the tops of the Wolds, East Yorkshire, as The Met Office issue a Yellow weather warnings due to cold air from the Arctic crossing the UK with concerns of snow and ice on high ground. Pictured A man stops to admire the lightly snow covered Thwing Road between Kilham and Thwing.
Photo: James Hardisty
The first covering of snow over the tops of the Wolds, East Yorkshire, as The Met Office issue a Yellow weather warnings due to cold air from the Arctic crossing the UK with concerns of snow and ice on high ground.
The first covering of snow over the tops of the Wolds, East Yorkshire, as The Met Office issue a Yellow weather warnings due to cold air from the Arctic crossing the UK with concerns of snow and ice on high ground. Pictured A farmer drives a tractor along the lightly snow covered Thwing Road between Kilham and Thwing.
The first covering of snow over the tops of the Wolds, East Yorkshire, as The Met Office issue a Yellow weather warnings due to cold air from the Arctic crossing the UK with concerns of snow and ice on high ground. Pictured A man stops to admire the lightly snow covered Wolds between Kilham and Thwing.
