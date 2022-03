The Met Office is forecasting that wintry showers will continue throughout the day, with hail, sleet, and further snow on the way for Yorkshire.

There is also a yellow weather warning for ice in place across much of the region from 9pm on Thursday until 10am on Friday.

Our photographers have been out and about taking pictures of snowy scenes across the region, and many of our readers shared their snow photos with us.

Here is a selection of the best.

1. Unseasonal weather Lambs in North Yorkshire who must be surprised by the appearance of snow

2. Mam Tor Ok it's not Yorkshire but it's near, we couldn't miss out this beautiful photo of Mam Tor [Image: Colin Papworth @ColPod]

3. Spring stopped in its tracks Spring had started to bloom... but then the snow came to Huddersfield.. [Image: @diversitypruk]

4. Fields blanketed in snow A view over the North York Moors (Image: James Hardisty)