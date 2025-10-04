Live
Storm Amy: Flights cancelled, trains delayed, and attractions close as high winds batter Yorkshire
Several flights have been cancelled, trains have been delayed and attractions have been closed as Storm Amy arrived in Yorkshire.
Storm Amy has hit Yorkshire with high winds, heavy rain and wild weather has caused disruption in a number of places across the county.
The Met Office has issued yellow weather warning for strong winds and heavy rain across the county for the entirety of Saturday (Oct 4) with some disruption expected to continue into Sunday (Oct 5).
Storm Amy in Yorkshire
Storm Amy closes attractions
North Yorkshire attractions which have announced closures this weekend are:
- Beningbrough
- Brimham Rocks
- Castle Howard
- Fountains Abbey and Studley Royal Water Garden
- Goddards
- Helmsley Castle
- Mount Grace Priory House and Gardens
- RHS Harlow Carr
- Rievaulx Abbey
- Scarborough Castle
- The garden at Treasurer's House, York
- The Northern Henge at Thornborough Henges
- Thorpe Perrow Arboretum Wildlife Park