Flood warnings are currently in place at a number of locations in Yorkshire after heavy snowfall during Storm Bert.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital subscription to Yorkshire Post, you can get access to all of our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

A second amber warning will be in place between 7am and midday on Saturday covering parts of Yorkshire and the north east of England.

Yellow wind, rain and snow warnings cover much of the rest of the UK on Saturday and into Sunday.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Met Office meteorologist Aidan McGivern said the storm’s arrival was following a “relatively quiet” night on Friday with temperatures at around minus 4C across parts of Scotland and minus 1C in eastern England.

Storm Bert: Flood warnings in place for Yorkshire on Saturday after heavy snow

“We’ll see two to four hours of heavy snow across parts of northern England and Scotland during Saturday morning,” Mr McGivern said.

“This snow will accumulate thick and fast, with five to 10cm at lower levels and as much as 20 to 40cm over hills accompanied by strong winds.

“You can expect blizzards over hills across northern England and Scotland, atrocious conditions for travelling and going over the hills and also the risk of power interruptions because of snow build up on power lines.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“So all in all, a multiple hazard event as we go into Saturday morning.”

The following flood warnings have been put in place on Saturday in Yorkshire:

Upper River Aire catchment

Upper River Calder catchment

Middle River Aire catchment

Lower River Calder catchment