Storm Bert: The best photos of snow sent in by our readers on Saturday

Travel is widely disrupted with roads closed and some train routes cancelled throughout Saturday with rail companies urging passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas.

Winds of up to 68mph have been recorded and 13cm of snow has fallen in some parts of the country on Saturday morning, a Met Office spokesperson said, while 12 flood alerts are in place across the UK.

Here are some of the best pictures of the snowfall in Yorkshire on Saturday sent in by our readers:

Delta the miniature Shetland, Selside

Wendy Barclay · Knaresborough North Yorkshire

Gilling West, North Yorkshire Sue Gembler