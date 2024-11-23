Storm Bert: The best photos of snow sent in by our readers on Saturday

By Daniel Sheridan

Reporter

Published 23rd Nov 2024, 10:54 GMT
Storm Bert is battering the country with strong winds, heavy rain and snow and ice with amber warnings coming into force bringing a “potential risk to life and property”.

Travel is widely disrupted with roads closed and some train routes cancelled throughout Saturday with rail companies urging passengers to avoid travelling to certain areas.

Winds of up to 68mph have been recorded and 13cm of snow has fallen in some parts of the country on Saturday morning, a Met Office spokesperson said, while 12 flood alerts are in place across the UK.

Here are some of the best pictures of the snowfall in Yorkshire on Saturday sent in by our readers:

Delta the miniature Shetland, Selside

1. Delta the miniature Shetland, Selside

Delta the miniature Shetland, Selside Photo: Katie Collin

Photo Sales
Wendy Barclay · Knaresborough North Yorkshire

2. 468181423_10223658126235432_4177542888765692365_n.jpg

Wendy Barclay · Knaresborough North Yorkshire Photo: Knaresborough North Yorkshire

Photo Sales
Sue Gembler Gilling West, North Yorkshire

3. Gilling West, North Yorkshire

Sue Gembler Gilling West, North Yorkshire Photo: Sue Gembler

Photo Sales
Riddlesden with Keighley hidden in the distance

4. Riddlesden with Keighley hidden in the distance

Riddlesden with Keighley hidden in the distance Photo: Melanie Dekker

Photo Sales
Previous
1 / 3
Next Page
News you can trust since 1754
Follow us
©National World Publishing Ltd. All rights reserved.Cookie SettingsTerms and ConditionsPrivacy notice