The fourth named storm of the season brought strong gusts to many parts of the country over the weekend, with tens of thousands of people still without electricity all over Yorkshire on Sunday (Dec 8).

Winds will gradually ease with noticeably less rainfall by Wednesday but temperatures will stay in the single figures, the Met Office has said.

Met Office meteorologist Liam Eslick said: “Storm Darragh has now moved its way off towards the south east, so things are going to start to settle down over the next couple of days. But it is still going to remain quite blustery, especially for south and south east of England, for the next day at least.”

The north will see calmer winds and plenty of sunshine due to an area of high pressure moving in, but will feel chilly with highs in the mid to low single figures.

Any remaining winds will die down by Tuesday, with the exception of areas around the English Channel and southern coast.

There will again be longer sunny spells developing in northern parts of the country while cloud will settle across Wales and southern England, but temperatures will widely remain low.

Some widespread fog will develop under clear skies in the north overnight into Wednesday morning and could be slow to clear.

1 . Storm Darragh Flooding in York where the River Ouse has burst its banks after Storm Darragh. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

2 . Storm Darragh Flooding in York where the River Ouse has burst its banks after Storm Darragh. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales

3 . Storm Darragh Flooding in Acaster Malbis near York after Storm Darragh. Photo credit: Danny Lawson/PA Wire Photo: Danny Lawson Photo Sales