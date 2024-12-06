Storm Darragh: Yorkshire events this weekend cancelled or at risk due to high winds

Events set to take place in Yorkshire over the weekend are under threat - with some already cancelled - due to the high winds and rain set to be brought to the region by Storm Darragh.

The Malton Christmas Festival - which was set to take place this weekend (Dec 7 and 8) has been cancelled this afternoon (Dec 6) due to the forecast of gale force winds.

York Christmas Market is also set to close with high winds predicted for the area. Organisers had originally said it was close only if gusts reached 40mph, but with gales of 55mph-60mph predicted, they have now decided to close the market.

A number of events planned for the Robin Hood’s Bay Victorian Weekend have been moved indoors due to the weather forecast. A Christmas Carol service at Brimham Rocks has also been cancelled by organisers The National Trust due to the ‘forecasted poor weather conditions’.

Organisers of the popular retro event said: “Due to forecast high winds and rain, we have had to make some changes to our planned programme.”

Make It York, which organises York Christmas Market, said: “The forecast predicts strong north to north-westerly gusts of up to 55-57mph, accompanied by heavy rain, creating unsafe conditions for both trading and visiting.

“The safety of our traders, visitors, and staff remains our top priority. While this decision has been made independently, we are also aware that other Christmas markets are closing in response to similar adverse weather conditions.

“We will review the forecast on Saturday afternoon and provide an update regarding trading on Sunday 8 December as soon as possible.We regret any inconvenience caused and appreciate your understanding during this challenging situation.”

Market goers enjoying the the opening of York's Christmas festivities.

Head of Visit Malton CIC, the organisation behind the festival, Mark Brayshaw, said: “While visitors to Christmas markets are typically prepared for cold temperatures and occasional rain, the forecasted gale-force winds present a serious safety concern, especially as many of our traders rely on gazebos and a marquee.

“After closely monitoring the weather and consulting with our marquee supplier, we have made the difficult decision to cancel the event this weekend.

“Road closures will now be lifted, allowing visitors to take advantage of Malton’s year-round free parking in the heart of the town.

“We are confident that the town’s talented bakers, makers, and traders will continue to offer a delightful experience for all who visit.”

The Beverley Festival of Christmas was due to take place on Sunday, December 8, 2024, however, organisers have decided to cancel the event due to weather warnings caused by Storm Darragh.

A spokesperson for East Riding of Yorkshire Council said: “We are devastated that the festival has been cancelled due to the latest weather forecast for heavy rain and severe winds scheduled this Sunday.

“Over six months of planning has gone into the event and whilst we fully appreciated residents, visitors and traders will be extremely disappointed, the safety of all involved is our primary concern, and this decision has not been taken lightly.

“We will communicate with all traders and stallholders to advise around refunds, and we would like to thank them all for their understanding and support at this time.”

While the festival is cancelled, Beverley is still open to visitors, but are advised to check the weather forecast before travelling.

Meanwhile, those travelling on the railway network this weekend are advised to check for disruption before travelling.

Strong winds could lead to speed restrictions on the railways, or journeys being delayed or cancelled.

People living near to the railway are being urged to secure loose objects in their gardens, such as trampolines and furniture, as these objects can blow onto the tracks and block the line.

Sam MacDougall, Network Rail operations director, East Coast Route, said: “Our teams are working hard to prepare for the extreme weather Storm Darragh will bring to the East Coast, Yorkshire and the north-east this weekend.