Storm Dudley is expected to blow into Yorkshire later this week.

A period of “very strong winds” could cause disruption across Yorkshire from 4pm on Wednesday (February 16) to 9pm on Friday this week.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning for wind for North Yorkshire, the East Riding, and York, lasting from 4pm to midnight on Wednesday.

Strong winds are expected this week

A yellow warning has been put in place for the rest of Yorkshire between 3pm on Wednesday and 6am on Thursday,.

Friday is expected to bring with it Storm Eunice, during which the entirety of Yorkshire is covered by a yellow weather warning for wind, lasting from midnight Friday morning to 9pm.

It warned that there could be disruption on the roads, and to public transport, as well as fallen trees, power cuts, damage to buildings, and large waves during this time.

Furthermore, there could also be a danger to life due to flying debris.

While there is some uncertainty around the timing and location of the strongest winds, there is the potential for inland wind gusts of 60-70 mph in some places, while gusts of 80-90 mph could be seen in coastal areas.

The rest of the week is also expected to be unsettled.

Monday will be cloudy, with heavy rain in some areas, before brightening up in the afternoon, and a maximum temperature of 7 C.

Tuesday will start off wet and windy with some snow on the hills.

Later on, there will be sunshine and showers, as winds ease.