Storm Dudley hits Whitby: photographs show Yorkshire coastline as high winds batter the county

3. Whitby braced for Storm Dudley

Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire, before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Picture date: Wednesday February 16, 2022. PA Photo. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday evening for strong winds, covering southern Scotland, northern England and part of Northern Ireland, with a wider area covered by a yellow warning. See PA story WEATHER Storms . Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo: PA