Storm Dudley hits Whitby: photographs show Yorkshire coastline as high winds batter the county

Many locals donned their big coats to witness the spectacular waves as they hit the sea wall at Whitby North Yorkshire, as Storm Dudley began to hit the north of England on Wednesday evening.
Weather warning continue to be in place as Storm Eunice follows on Friday, bringing more strong winds and the possibility of snow.
The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday evening for strong winds, covering southern Scotland, northern England and part of Northern Ireland, with a wider area covered by a yellow warning.
1. Storm Dudley at Whitby
Whitby residents stroll along the coast as high waves threaten to overtop the seawalls. PA
Photo: PA
2. Storm Dudley
Sea spray engulfs intrepid Whitby locals as Storm Dudley makes its presence felt in North Yorkshire.
Photo: PA
3. Whitby braced for Storm Dudley
Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire, before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Picture date: Wednesday February 16, 2022.
Photo: PA
4. Head down, tail up
Whitby residents walk on through the wind and the rain as Storm Dudley ruffles feathers up and down the country.
Photo: PA