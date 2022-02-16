Whitby residents are more than used to the rough and tumble of North Yorkshire weather and a bit of wind wasn't going to stop the daily dog walk for these hardy locals. PA

Storm Dudley hits Whitby: photographs show Yorkshire coastline as high winds batter the county

Whitby is no stranger to a brisk breeze that blows the cobwebs out to sea, and Storm Dudley wasn't about to stop the locals going about their business.

By Dave Hammond
Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 8:43 pm
Updated Wednesday, 16th February 2022, 8:44 pm

Many locals donned their big coats to witness the spectacular waves as they hit the sea wall at Whitby North Yorkshire, as Storm Dudley began to hit the north of England on Wednesday evening.

Weather warning continue to be in place as Storm Eunice follows on Friday, bringing more strong winds and the possibility of snow.

The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday evening for strong winds, covering southern Scotland, northern England and part of Northern Ireland, with a wider area covered by a yellow warning.

1. Storm Dudley at Whitby

Whitby residents stroll along the coast as high waves threaten to overtop the seawalls. PA

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

2. Storm Dudley

Sea spray engulfs intrepid Whitby locals as Storm Dudley makes its presence felt in North Yorkshire.

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

3. Whitby braced for Storm Dudley

Big waves hit the sea wall at Whitby Yorkshire, before Storm Dudley hits the north of England/southern Scotland from Wednesday night into Thursday morning, closely followed by Storm Eunice, which will bring strong winds and the possibility of snow on Friday. Picture date: Wednesday February 16, 2022. PA Photo. The Met Office has issued an amber weather warning for Wednesday evening for strong winds, covering southern Scotland, northern England and part of Northern Ireland, with a wider area covered by a yellow warning. See PA story WEATHER Storms . Photo credit should read: Danny Lawson/PA Wire

Photo: PA

Photo Sales

4. Head down, tail up

Whitby residents walk on through the wind and the rain as Storm Dudley ruffles feathers up and down the country.

Photo: PA

Photo Sales
WhitbyYorkshireEnglandNorthern IrelandScotland
Home
Page 1 of 1