One of the most loved and most photographed trees in Sheffield has come down during high winds and rain as Storm Elin hit Yorkshire.

The tree in Graves Park was one of a number across the city to be uprooted as fierce winds buffeted Sheffield on Saturday evening.

While other fallen trees may have caused more disruption, blocking roads and footpaths, their demise has surely not resulted in the same outpouring of sadness as that of the one in Graves Park.

Nick Robinson shared this photo of the toppled giant with sister paper The Star, along with the stunning photos below of the magnificent sycamore tree standing proud in years gone by.

A tree described as one of Sheffield's 'most iconic' was brought crashing down in Graves Park during Storm Elin. Photo by Nick Robinson

He said: "I'm so sad, I loved this tree, although I couldn't really say why."

Storm Elin caused widespread disruption, including road closures, train cancellations and delays and minor flooding. It also forced organisers to cancel the popular Percy Pud 10K race, which had already been rescheduled due to snow the previous weekend.