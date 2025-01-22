Storm Eowyn forecast to bring 90mph winds and a risk to life as Yorkshire gets yellow wind warning

Meteorologists are warning of a risk to life on Friday with winds of up to 90mph predicted as Storm Eowyn batters the UK.

Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, while the south of the country will also be affected.

Gusts of up to 90mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.

And there could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.

The Met Office has issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales .

There is also a yellow warning of wind for the north of Scotland, Northern Ireland, the south of England and the midlands.

"Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday," a Met Office spokesman said.

"Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.

"Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.

"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.

"Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."

Meteorologists said the strongest winds of up to 90mph were likely to be found along the more exposed coastal areas, while gusts are expected inland of between 60mph and 70mph.

The change to conditions is being caused by a powerful jet stream pushing low pressure across the Atlantic and towards the UK, following a recent cold spell over North America .

The forecaster advised securing loose items outside homes, including bins, garden furniture, trampolines and sheds, and gathering torches and batteries in case of any power cut.

Those travelling in this "disruptive spell of weather" are urged to be cautious, as road, rail, airports and ferries are likely to be affected.

Another area of low pressure could bring further wet and very windy weather across the UK by Sunday.

There is the potential for further weather warnings over the weekend and throughout next week, the Met Office added.

Meanwhile, the entire island of Ireland will be under weather warnings due to Storm Eowyn.

The Republic of Ireland's forecasting agency issued a nationwide Status Orange wind warning for between 2am and 5pm on Friday .