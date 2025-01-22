Storm Eowyn: Yorkshire travellers told to expect cancellations and delays as no trains go north of Newcastle
LNER said a number of services will be affected from Friday (Jan 24) as strong winds and heavy rain is expected to batter the UK.
The company said it is advising all of its customers not to travel to and from stations north of York from Friday.
A statement said: “The Met Office has issued multiple weather warnings for high winds across the UK on Friday January 24. The arrival of Storm Éowyn is expected to cause widespread disruption across the rail network.
“There will no trains operating north of Newcastle in either direction from 11am on Friday January 24. Trains are still showing in Journey Planners as we work to amend our timetable.
“Services north of York will also be subject to short-notice cancellation and significant delay. Alternative travel options will be limited due to the nature of the weather.
“As a result, we are advising customers not to travel to and from stations north of York on Friday January 24.”
Anyone with an LNER ticket will be able to travel on Thursday (Jan 23) instead, as the route is expected to be open as normal.
Meteorologists are warning of a risk to life on Friday with winds of up to 90mph predicted as Storm Eowyn batters the UK.
Very strong winds are forecast to strike the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales, while the south of the country will also be affected.
Gusts of up to 90mph could cause power cuts, travel disruption and damage to buildings.
And there could also be a danger to life caused by flying debris.
The Met Office has issued an amber warning of wind from 6am to 9pm on Friday across the north of England, south of Scotland and North Wales.
"Storm Eowyn is expected to bring very strong winds and widespread disruption on Friday," a Met Office spokesman said.
"Power cuts are likely to occur, with the potential to affect other services, such as mobile phone coverage.
"Road, rail, air and ferry services are likely to be affected, with longer journey times and cancellations possible. Some roads and bridges will close.
"There is a chance that damage to buildings and homes could occur, with roofs blown off and power lines brought down.
"Injuries and danger to life could occur from flying debris, as well as large waves and beach material being thrown onto sea fronts, coastal roads and properties."
