Storm Eunice threatens London: rare red alert weather warning for South West England is a danger to life and property - office workers urged to work from home

Big waves hit the sea wall at Portstewart in County Londonderry, Northern Ireland, as Storm Dudley hits. Weather forecasters expect Storm Eunice to be more ferocious than Storm Dudley, and have issued a rare Red Alert. PA.

Coastal areas have been told to brace for 90mph winds - enough to endanger life and property.

Storm Eunice will hit tomorrow morning around 6am with significant disruption and widespread damage expected throughout the morning.

Described as a once in a decade storm, people are being urged to take precautions this evening (Thursday 17th February) securing any items that could be lifted and cause damage - trampolines being the key one.

Storm Eunice will hit south west England and Wales just days after Storm Dudley ripped down power lines and toppled trees in the north of England.

London, according to radar data, is expected to be hit by the worst of the weather early morning, with commuters urged to work from home if possible.