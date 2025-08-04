Storm Floris: Met Office and travel updates as Yorkshire braces for 'unseasonably strong' winds and heavy rain
Weather warnings are in force across northern parts of the UK as Storm Floris moves in, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the potential for travel disruption.
A yellow warning for wind, issued by the Met Office, covers parts of northern England, including Yorkshire, from 6am on Monday (Aug 4) until 6am Tuesday (Aug 5).
Gusts in Yorkshire are forecast to exceed 50mph in some areas, particularly on higher ground and exposed locations.
According to the Met Office’s mountain forecast, the Yorkshire Dales could see severe upland gales throughout Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 60mph.
Train services and road travel across the UK are already being impacted. Operators LNER and Avanti West Coast have warned of significant disruption to services north of Newcastle and Preston respectively.
The Met Office has warned that strong winds could lead to fallen trees, flying debris and difficult driving conditions, particularly on exposed routes and bridges.
Heavy rain may also contribute to localised disruption.
Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024–25 season. While the worst conditions are expected in Scotland, northern England — including parts of Yorkshire — will continue to face strong winds and rain through Monday and into early Tuesday.
Storm Floris: Updates as Yorkshire braces for 'unseasonably strong' winds and heavy rain
A66 closed to high-sided vehicles
Storm Floris: Travel disruption expected on Yorkshire Northern Rail routes
Passengers across Yorkshire are being urged to check before they travel as Storm Floris brings strong winds and heavy rain to northern England. The Met Office has issued yellow and amber weather warnings, and Northern has confirmed disruption to several services.
Train services on the following Yorkshire routes are running to a reduced timetable:
- Leeds – Ilkley
- Leeds – Bradford Forster Square
- Leeds – Skipton
- Bradford Forster Square – Skipton
- Bradford Forster Square – Ilkley
Speed restrictions are also in place on routes further north, and an ongoing incident means replacement buses are operating between Sellafield and Workington.
Passengers with cancelled trains can use valid tickets on Northern, TransPennine Express, East Midlands Railway or LNER services up to two hours before or after their original departure.
Northern advises checking the National Rail Journey Planner for the latest travel updates.
Delayed passengers may be eligible for compensation and should keep their tickets and journey details to support any claim.
Yorkshire Dales walkers warned of Storm Floris gusts
Walkers in the Yorkshire Dales are being warned of gale-force winds exceeding 50mph, making walking strenuous and potentially dangerous on ridges and summits.
Heavy, persistent rain is also likely, increasing the risk of hypothermia, boggy terrain, and impassable streams.
Strong sunlight poses an additional UV hazard at altitude, while there’s a lower chance of storm-force gusts over 70mph and poor visibility — both of which could severely hamper movement and navigation.
LNER advises DO NOT TRAVEL
Met Office warns of Storm Floris
Met Office chief meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.
“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”
The strongest winds will most likely affect Scotland on Monday afternoon and night but “there remains some uncertainty in the depth and track of Floris”, a spokesperson added.
“Winds will first ease in the west during later Monday but remaining very strong overnight until early Tuesday in the east.
“Heavy rain may also contribute to the disruption in places.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.