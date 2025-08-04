Yorkshire is bracing for strong winds and heavy rain as Storm Floris brings widespread weather disruption across the UK, with gusts in the region expected to exceed 50mph.

Weather warnings are in force across northern parts of the UK as Storm Floris moves in, bringing strong winds, heavy rain and the potential for travel disruption.

A yellow warning for wind, issued by the Met Office, covers parts of northern England, including Yorkshire, from 6am on Monday (Aug 4) until 6am Tuesday (Aug 5).

Gusts in Yorkshire are forecast to exceed 50mph in some areas, particularly on higher ground and exposed locations.

According to the Met Office’s mountain forecast, the Yorkshire Dales could see severe upland gales throughout Monday, with gusts potentially reaching 60mph.

Train services and road travel across the UK are already being impacted. Operators LNER and Avanti West Coast have warned of significant disruption to services north of Newcastle and Preston respectively.

The Met Office has warned that strong winds could lead to fallen trees, flying debris and difficult driving conditions, particularly on exposed routes and bridges.

Heavy rain may also contribute to localised disruption.

Storm Floris is the sixth named storm of the 2024–25 season. While the worst conditions are expected in Scotland, northern England — including parts of Yorkshire — will continue to face strong winds and rain through Monday and into early Tuesday.