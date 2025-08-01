Storm Floris: Met Office issues weather warning as ‘unseasonably strong’ winds set to hit Yorkshire and northern UK
Storm Floris has been officially named by the Met Office, with “unseasonably strong” winds and heavy rain forecast to batter the northern half of the UK from Monday.
A Yellow wind warning has been issued for large parts of the country, including Yorkshire, northern England, Northern Ireland, north Wales and all of Scotland.
The alert will be in place from 6am on Monday (Aug 4) until 6am on Tuesday (Aug 5).
Met Office Chief Meteorologist Matthew Lehnert said: “Across the warning area, many inland areas are likely to see gusts of 40-50mph, with 60-70mph more likely at higher elevations and around exposed coasts in Scotland.
“There is a small chance that some locations here could even record gusts of 85mph.”
Winds are expected to begin easing in western areas late on Monday, but may remain very strong in eastern regions until early Tuesday.
The Met Office is urging the public to prepare for potential disruption, particularly to travel and outdoor plans, as Storm Floris moves across the country
