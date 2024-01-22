All Sections
News you can trust since 1754
BREAKING
Live

Storm Isha in Yorkshire live: Traffic and travel updates as Storm Isha brings 70mph winds to Yorkshire

Hello, and welcome to our live blog keeping you updated with the latest news, traffic, travel and weather information as Storm Isha hits Yorkshire.
Jonathan Pritchard
By Jonathan Pritchard
Published 22nd Jan 2024, 06:43 GMT
Updated 22nd Jan 2024, 09:50 GMT

Winds of up to 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire as Storm Isha has well and truly hit Yorkshire, causing huge delays for travellers.

The A66 has been closed between Scotch Corner and the M6 after high winds blew over lorries on the road, while travellers have also been told to be aware of delays for those on trains and planes.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

Network Rail imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks, with disruption likely to continue into Monday morning.

The Met Office has issued 'danger to life' warning as Storm Isha is set to batter with strong winds. The Met Office has issued 'danger to life' warning as Storm Isha is set to batter with strong winds.
The Met Office has issued 'danger to life' warning as Storm Isha is set to batter with strong winds.

Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September. Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.

If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.

Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.

Storm Isha in Yorkshire

Show new updates
10:46 GMT

York City Walls closed

Storm Isha causes closures across Yorkshire.

10:36 GMT

Power cuts in Ripon

Around 90 properties are facing unplanned power cuts in the York area - starting at 9:46 am.

The Northern Power Grid has said: "We are unable to provide an update at this time. This may be related to the current severe weather conditions impacting our network."

10:30 GMT

Powercuts in York

More than 400 properties are facing unplanned power cuts in the York area - starting at 9:35 am.

The Northern Power Grid has said: "We are unable to provide an update at this time. This may be related to the current severe weather conditions impacting our network."

10:00 GMT

Roads closed in North Yorkshire

North Yorkshire Council has announced several roads have been closed due to Storm Isha:

09:52 GMT

Flights diverted away from Leeds Bradford airpoty

Storm Isha has caused several flights heading to Leeds Bradford Airport to be diverted and two were cancelled:

07:05 Poznan Lawica FR5607 Ryanair - diverted to Liverpool

07:20 Dublin FR152 Ryanair - diverted to Manchester

07:50 Alicante FR9078 Ryanair -diverted to East Midlands

08:05 Dublin EI3390 Aer Lingus - cancelled

08:20 Belfast City EI3670 Aer Lingus - cancelled

08:25 Belfast International EZY9949 Easyjet - diverted to East Midlands

09:30 Amsterdam KL1545KLM - diverted to Humberside

09:27 GMT

Storm Isha causes wild start on the Moors

The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor Greg Wright heads across the moors in Ilkley to see the impact of Storm Isha in the area.

Unhandled: html

09:06 GMT

Power cuts in Yorkshire Dales

More than 200 properties are facing unplanned power cuts in the Yorkshire Dales - starting at 8:44 am.

The Northern Power Grid has said: "We are unable to provide an update at this time. This may be related to the current severe weather conditions impacting our network."

08:57 GMT

Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles

The A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds.

Traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 should head west on the A180 on to the M180. At the end of this motorway join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then on to the A63 eastbound.

For southbound traffic follow the above route in reverse: A63 west, M62 west and exit at J35 on to the M18 south. Exit at J5 and take the M180 eastbound and continue to the A180.

08:17 GMT

Humber Bridge

The Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high sided vehicles.

07:51 GMT

Flood warnings

As well as the winds, there are also flood warnings in place.

The river Ure at Boroughbridge and Masham is expected to flood, and so is the upper catchment of the river Hull, as well as the Hull at Hempholme.

There are also flood alerts in place for the Swale, Calder, Tees, Wharfe, Aire and Nidd.

Here's the latest.

Previous
1 / 2
Next Page
Related topics:Storm IshaYorkshireTrafficNetwork Rail

Comment Guidelines

National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.