Storm Isha in Yorkshire live: Traffic and travel updates as Storm Isha brings 70mph winds to Yorkshire
Winds of up to 76mph have been recorded in Yorkshire as Storm Isha has well and truly hit Yorkshire, causing huge delays for travellers.
The A66 has been closed between Scotch Corner and the M6 after high winds blew over lorries on the road, while travellers have also been told to be aware of delays for those on trains and planes.
Network Rail imposed 50mph speed restrictions across most routes to keep passengers and trains safe from falling trees and debris blown onto tracks, with disruption likely to continue into Monday morning.
Storm Isha is the ninth named storm to hit the UK since the season began in September. Each storm is named when it poses a risk to people and they are given names beginning with consecutive letters of the alphabet.
If there are three more named storms between next week and August, this year will mark a new record.
Cold Arctic air pushing south into North America is making the jet stream more active, the Met Office said, and because it flows from west to east, it is bringing stormier weather to the UK.
York City Walls closed
Storm Isha causes closures across Yorkshire.
Power cuts in Ripon
Around 90 properties are facing unplanned power cuts in the York area - starting at 9:46 am.
The Northern Power Grid has said: "We are unable to provide an update at this time. This may be related to the current severe weather conditions impacting our network."
Powercuts in York
More than 400 properties are facing unplanned power cuts in the York area - starting at 9:35 am.
The Northern Power Grid has said: "We are unable to provide an update at this time. This may be related to the current severe weather conditions impacting our network."
Roads closed in North Yorkshire
North Yorkshire Council has announced several roads have been closed due to Storm Isha:
Flights diverted away from Leeds Bradford airpoty
Storm Isha has caused several flights heading to Leeds Bradford Airport to be diverted and two were cancelled:
Storm Isha causes wild start on the Moors
The Yorkshire Post's deputy business editor Greg Wright heads across the moors in Ilkley to see the impact of Storm Isha in the area.
Power cuts in Yorkshire Dales
More than 200 properties are facing unplanned power cuts in the Yorkshire Dales - starting at 8:44 am.
The Northern Power Grid has said: "We are unable to provide an update at this time. This may be related to the current severe weather conditions impacting our network."
Humber Bridge closed to high-sided vehicles
The A15 Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high-sided and vulnerable vehicles due to strong winds.
Traffic wishing to use the northbound A15 should head west on the A180 on to the M180. At the end of this motorway join the M18 north and at the end of that motorway take the M62 eastbound and then on to the A63 eastbound.
For southbound traffic follow the above route in reverse: A63 west, M62 west and exit at J35 on to the M18 south. Exit at J5 and take the M180 eastbound and continue to the A180.
Humber Bridge
The Humber Bridge is closed in both directions to high sided vehicles.
Flood warnings
As well as the winds, there are also flood warnings in place.
The river Ure at Boroughbridge and Masham is expected to flood, and so is the upper catchment of the river Hull, as well as the Hull at Hempholme.
There are also flood alerts in place for the Swale, Calder, Tees, Wharfe, Aire and Nidd.
