Storm Lilian: Leeds Bradford Airport delays and stage closures at Leeds Festival amid strong winds
Leeds Festival goers are facing the chaos of the storm as a yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.
Storm Lilian: Leeds Bradford Airport delays and stage closures at Leeds Festival amid strong winds
Leeds Festival Storm Lilian update
Leeds Festival organisers have released a new update amid Storm Lilian battering the site.
On Friday morning, organisers confirmed the opening time for the arena had been delayed and two stages were closed.
The Chevron stage will not be able to open as planned today in Leeds. It will open as scheduled for the rest of the weekend.
Leeds Festival closes Chevron stage
Trees down due to strong winds in Leeds
Yorkshire suffers the storm
Chaos at Leeds Festival
Pinewood Harrogate paths blocked
Buses stopped to clear the roads
Trees have been brought down across Yorkshire due to strong winds from Storm Lilian. One bus driver had to stop to clear the road ahead.
Storm Lilian brings strong winds up to 73mph
Flood warnings across Yorkshire
Winds easing into the afternoon
Storm Lilian brings trees down blocking roads
Roads blocked due to trees down
Trees down across Yorkshire
Fallen tree on Lumley Hill in Whitwood, Castleford, due to Storm Lilian’s strong winds.
Leeds Fest loses Radio 1 stage
Woodhead Pass is now closed due to overturned lorry
Storm Lilian brings trees down in Ilkley
Storm Lilian closes Lotherton Hall
'Secure your tents': Storm Lilian surges through Yorkshire
Forecasters are advising revellers at Leeds Festival to secure their tents and drivers to take care on the roads as Storm Lilian is set to surge through northern parts of Wales and England.
Gusts of up to 80mph are expected, with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.
The impact of the severe weather has already been felt outside the expected regions, with National Highways warning the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between J1 (Aust) and J2 (Chepstow) due to the strong winds.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.