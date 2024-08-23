Live

Storm Lilian: Leeds Bradford Airport delays and stage closures at Leeds Festival amid strong winds

Rachael Grealish
By Rachael Grealish

Search and Trends Writer

Published 23rd Aug 2024, 10:02 BST
Updated 23rd Aug 2024, 11:51 BST
Planes are diverting away from landing at Leeds Bradford Airport this morning amid strong winds due to Storm Lilian.

Leeds Festival goers are facing the chaos of the storm as a yellow wind warning has also come into force covering northern England and north Wales until 11am on Friday, with the storm widely expected to bring gusts of 50-60mph in the region.

13:51 BST

Leeds Festival Storm Lilian update

Leeds Festival organisers have released a new update amid Storm Lilian battering the site.

On Friday morning, organisers confirmed the opening time for the arena had been delayed and two stages were closed.

The Chevron stage will not be able to open as planned today in Leeds. It will open as scheduled for the rest of the weekend.

13:49 BST

Leeds Festival closes Chevron stage

12:31 BST

Trees down due to strong winds in Leeds

12:30 BST

Yorkshire suffers the storm

12:28 BST

Chaos at Leeds Festival

12:21 BST

Pinewood Harrogate paths blocked

12:15 BST

Buses stopped to clear the roads

Trees have been brought down across Yorkshire due to strong winds from Storm Lilian. One bus driver had to stop to clear the road ahead.

12:13 BST

Storm Lilian brings strong winds up to 73mph

12:05 BST

Flood warnings across Yorkshire

11:36 BST

Winds easing into the afternoon

11:33 BST

Storm Lilian brings trees down blocking roads

11:15 BST

Roads blocked due to trees down

11:11 BST

Trees down across Yorkshire

Fallen tree on Lumley Hill in Whitwood, Castleford, due to Storm Lilian’s strong winds.

11:05 BST

Leeds Fest loses Radio 1 stage

10:58 BST

Woodhead Pass is now closed due to overturned lorry

11:09 BST

Storm Lilian brings trees down in Ilkley

10:54 BST

Storm Lilian closes Lotherton Hall

10:50 BST

'Secure your tents': Storm Lilian surges through Yorkshire

Forecasters are advising revellers at Leeds Festival to secure their tents and drivers to take care on the roads as Storm Lilian is set to surge through northern parts of Wales and England.

Gusts of up to 80mph are expected, with travel disruption, flooding, power cuts and dangerous conditions near coastal areas all likely.

The impact of the severe weather has already been felt outside the expected regions, with National Highways warning the M48 Severn Bridge in Gloucestershire has been closed in both directions between J1 (Aust) and J2 (Chepstow) due to the strong winds.

