Swirl in the sky: Met Office gives explanation for swirl which has fascinated public on Monday evening

Many Yorkshire residents were left stunned on Monday night by a mysterious ‘swirl in the sky’.

The Met Office said it received many reports of an illuminated swirl in the sky on Monday evening.

Many speculated what the swirl could be, from a star to a cloud.

However, the Met Office has now given an explanation for the unusual sight.

"This is likely to be caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier today”, the service tweeted.