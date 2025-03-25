Swirl in the sky: Met Office gives explanation for swirl which has fascinated public on Monday evening
Many Yorkshire residents were left stunned on Monday night by a mysterious ‘swirl in the sky’.
The Met Office said it received many reports of an illuminated swirl in the sky on Monday evening.
Many speculated what the swirl could be, from a star to a cloud.
However, the Met Office has now given an explanation for the unusual sight.
"This is likely to be caused by the SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, launched earlier today”, the service tweeted.
"The rocket's frozen exhaust plume appears to be spinning in the atmosphere and reflecting the sunlight, causing it to appear as a spiral in the sky.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.